Springfield area’s best pizza named at event: Winner named for second time

Springfield crowned its top local pizza outlet Thursday during the third Slice of Springfield event.
The Hickory Inn defended its 2020 title for the second consecutive time out of eight participants at the event at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. Mikey’s Pizza took second place. Station 1 was third after placing second in 2020 and first in the initial event in 2019.
Slice of Springfield did not occur in 2021 due to the pandemic. The event is a fundraiser for Partners for the Parks and National Trail Parks and Recreation.
All 250 available tickets were sold although Slice of Springfield was delayed a week as a precaution of the icy and snowy weather that caused many cancellations the targeted date of Feb. 3.
“We were concerned because we had to reschedule, but it went great, was well attended and a nice evening for everybody,” said event co-chair Myles Trempe. “It also had a positive impact for Partners for the Parks from an awareness standpoint.”
Attendees got to try samples of each participant’s best pizza along with a drink of their choice and there was live music. Other participants included Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes; Buckeye Barn; Crust & Company; Fent’s Dairy Corner; and Fratelli’s.
Trempe said the event also helps attendees become more familiar with the various non-franchise pizza restaurants in Springfield
Proceeds raised will go toward National Trail and Partners for the Parks projects.
“This was a marketing event as well as a fundraiser to build awareness of the parks. We’re lucky to have the parks we have in Springfield,” said Trempe.
