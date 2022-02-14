Northeastern schools move to optional masking after COVID cases, quarantines decline

The Northeastern Local School District has moved to optional masking for all students, staff, faculty and visitors.
Superintendent John Kronour said the district has regularly monitored coronavirus numbers and they have “continued to trend downward” since implementing the mask requirement at the beginning of January.
“While masking is optional, the district will strongly encourage anyone inside a Northeastern building to wear a face covering,” he said. “Mask wearing is one of the best ways to continue in-person learning.”
A mask requirement could potentially go back into effect for the entire district or individual buildings if the district sees another increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Kronour said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Feb. 11, there are 21 positive and one quarantine case.
Although masks are optional in buildings, Kronour added they are still mandated on school transportation through at least the middle of March.
The following guidelines continue to be in place for the district:
- Students and staff who test positive must follow state and local health department isolation requirements;
- Students and staff known to be a close contact must follow state and local quarantine guidelines, and students can continue to attend school while wearing a mask for 10 days after exposure under the Mask to Stay guidance;
- All student athletes who test positive and want to continue playing during the 10 days after exposure must follow the Test to Play policy by being tested the same day as exposure;
- Stay home if you are sick and monitor symptoms.
