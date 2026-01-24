Springfield Foundation awards over $900K to Clark County nonprofits

The Springfield Foundation has awarded over $900,000 in discretionary grants to Clark County nonprofits.
“By investing in Clark County’s nonprofits, the Springfield Foundation is helping to shape a brighter, more resilient future thus strengthening the meaningful impact they create,” said Lori Boegershausen, director of grants at the Springfield Foundation.
The grants committee at the Foundation selected 96 proposals through a competitive grant cycle to provide full or partial funding in a total amount of $926,908. They focus on six areas to address diverse community needs including Arts & Culture; Civic Affairs; Education; Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare; Health; and Human Services.
The breakdown of the grants is $103,453 to Arts & Culture; $38,000 to Civic Affairs; $136,500 to Education; $55,000 to Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare; $193,955 to Health; and $325,000 to Human Services.
The second grant for the Foundation’s 75th anniversary initiative was also awarded, with a commitment to grant $75,000 each year for five years to the Rocking Horse Community Health Center’s School Based Health Center at Springfield High School.
“Every strong community begins with people who believe in what’s possible. Grant funding helps transform that belief into action,” said Executive Director Susan Carey. “In times of funding uncertainty, the Springfield Foundation remains committed to standing beside our nonprofit partners and supporting the vital work that strengthens the lives of community members every day.”
Over the past years, the Foundation awarded over $1 million in 2025, $834,000 in 2024 and $750,000 in 2023.
For the full list of 2026 discretionary grantees, visit springfieldfoundation.org/grants/grant-awards.html.
For more information, visit springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.
About the Author