Opening date set for Buc-ee’s Huber Heights location

A date has been set for the grand opening of Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights, according to Mayor Jeff Gore.
The new travel station will open to the public at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 6, and “their doors will never close after that!” Gore announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Local first responders from Montgomery, Miami, Clark, and Greene Counties will get the first look at the massive 74,000-square-foot gas station/convenience store during a “sneak peak” event on April 3, Gore said.
The Huber Heights store, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, is located at 8000 State Route 235.
The Dayton-area location will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens, on par with a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee that previously held the world record for its size.
But both those stores have been eclipsed by a new Buc-ee’s that opened recently in Texas.
The Luling, TX, store is the largest convenience store in the world at 75,593 square feet.
While most locations are the size of a typical convenience store, about 3,000 square feet, its travel centers are gigantic. Since launching a multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened larger locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. New locations are on the way, or have recently opened, in Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas.
