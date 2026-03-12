What to do in Springfield this weekend

“The Hail Mary” movie premiere

When: 6 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Actress Marsha Dietlein will meet the public beginning at 6 p.m. and introduce her latest movie, the sports comedy “The Hail Mary.” Admission is $10.

Saturday, March 7

Tony Hale and Blackwater concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1778 Selma Rd.

Description: Tony Hale and Blackwater will play a concert of bluegrass music. Food and beverages will be available. Admission is free and the show is open to the public.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert “Virtuosity & Vision”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s “Virtuosity & Vision” concert will feature rising star violinist Njioma Grevious for music that will range from the light-hearted to the heroic.

Listen to the Music Doobie Brothers tribute

When: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

Description: The Stars on Stage series will present Doobie Brothers tribute band Listen to the Music, that will present some of the classic rock band’s biggest songs. Tickets cost $33.90, $44.25 and $54.60.

Sunday, March 15

Sanctuary Series: Rusted River in concert

When: 3 p.m.

Location: High Street United, 230 E. High St.

Description: Springfield acoustic Americana trio Rusted River will play a concert of traditional folk and roots music with modern storytelling. Band members include Michael Manley on vocals/guitar, Katie Harford on violin/vocals and Micah Harford on bass. A meet and greet with the artists will follow the concert. Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be accepted.