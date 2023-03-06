Springfield Foundation awards $750K in grants to local nonprofits

The Springfield Foundation has awarded more than $750,000 in discretionary grants to local nonprofits.
The foundation granted nearly $758,509 after accepting 86 proposals through a competitive grant cycle for 2023, funding ether full or partial proposals.
Community foundations help identify inequities and collaborate with nonprofits to direct funds where they are most needed, said executive director Suzie Carey.
“The foundation believes that by collaborating with community partners and investing in organizations that are working towards long-term solutions, we can create a better future for all members of our community,” she said.
Grants awarded included $60,200 to arts and culture initiatives, $35,500 to civic affairs, $64,260 to environment, conservation and animals, $127,650 to education, $150,933 to health and $319,966 to human services.
Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood, said they are grateful for the foundation’s support.
“This year’s grant will allow us to continue supporting Springfield students by providing as many as 20 part-time literacy assistants to serve hands-on in multiple local schools,” she said. “These individuals are trained to reinforce and enhance foundational literacy skills, support students’ social, emotional, and interpersonal development, and provide an additional connection to the student’s family through Promise’s parent and family programming and community resources.”
Lawrence said that in previous years, as many as 80% of the students they serve made more than a year’s growth during the school year.
The foundation is honored to support these efforts, Carey said, and added that they are dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in all aspects of its work.
“We recognize that true equity requires more than just providing financial support; it requires us to actively listen to and engage with all members of our community,” Carey said. “We are committed to building authentic, meaningful partnerships that center the voices and experiences of those most impacted by systemic inequities.”
The foundation is committed to pooling assets, identifying community inequities and working with nonprofits to achieve the greatest impact for generations to come, she said.
For more information or to learn more how to contribute, visit www.SpringfieldFoundation.org or email Sarah@SpringfieldFoundation.org.
