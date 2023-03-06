Springfield Foundation awards $750K in grants to local nonprofits

Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood, said they are grateful for the foundation’s support.

“This year’s grant will allow us to continue supporting Springfield students by providing as many as 20 part-time literacy assistants to serve hands-on in multiple local schools,” she said. “These individuals are trained to reinforce and enhance foundational literacy skills, support students’ social, emotional, and interpersonal development, and provide an additional connection to the student’s family through Promise’s parent and family programming and community resources.”

Lawrence said that in previous years, as many as 80% of the students they serve made more than a year’s growth during the school year.

The foundation is honored to support these efforts, Carey said, and added that they are dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in all aspects of its work.

“We recognize that true equity requires more than just providing financial support; it requires us to actively listen to and engage with all members of our community,” Carey said. “We are committed to building authentic, meaningful partnerships that center the voices and experiences of those most impacted by systemic inequities.”

The foundation is committed to pooling assets, identifying community inequities and working with nonprofits to achieve the greatest impact for generations to come, she said.

For more information or to learn more how to contribute, visit www.SpringfieldFoundation.org or email Sarah@SpringfieldFoundation.org.