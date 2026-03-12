Nonprofit organization that helps rebuild lives opens in Springfield

The nonprofit organization, founded in June 2021, helps people rebuild their lives through recovery support, behavioral health services, housing, workforce development and employment opportunities, according to CEO Rachel Huffman.

“The work we do is important because recovery isn’t just about stopping substance use, it’s about rebuilding a life,” she said.

“Our goal is to walk alongside people who are overcoming substance use disorder, incarceration, homelessness or other barriers and help them find stability, purpose, and meaningful work. We focus not only on recovery, but also on helping individuals gain practical skills, employment experience, and long-term support so they can thrive in their communities.”

Emerge offers a variety of services including behavioral health treatment, recovery housing, case management, peer support, workforce training through the Trades Institute, and social enterprises like Arise Café that provide job experience and skill development, Huffman said.

Springfield is the organization’s first satellite campus, with the main one at 2960 E. Enon Road in Xenia where they served 414 clients in 2025.

The Springfield location will primarily focus on outpatient behavioral services to help people access counseling, treatment and support closer to where they live.

The Xenia location offers a wider range of service because it houses multiple program, such as housing and workforce development initiatives.

As Springfield is getting started, Huffman said they’ll start by offering onsite assessments and then daily transportation to the main campus to get treatment and access to the range of services. They’ll continue to evaluate what services are most needed in Springfield and may expand if needed.

Huffman said they opened a location in Springfield because they “see a clear need” in the community for accessible recovery and behavioral health services. She said they believe Emerge will strengthen the community by increasing its access to treatment and recovery support, helping people stabilize their lives and connect people with resources that lead to success.

“Transportation barriers can make it difficult for individuals to travel to Xenia, and we want to meet people where they are,” she said. ”Expanding into Springfield allows us to serve more individuals and provide support closer to home for those who are seeking help."

Huffman added their goal is to partner with local organizations, leaders and residents to make sure the services they provide meet community needs.