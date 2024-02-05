Springfield Foundation awards $834K in grants to Clark County nonprofits

The grants committee at the Foundation selected 100 proposals through a competitive grant cycle and evaluation process to provide full or partial funding. They focus on six areas to address diverse community needs: Arts & Culture, Civic Affairs, Education, Environment, Conservation & Animal Welfare, Health, and Human Services.

The breakdown of the grants includes $107,495 to Arts and Culture, $36,000 to Civic Affairs, $32,047 to Environment, Conservation, and Animals, $146,924 to Education, $213,824 to Health, and $297,230 to Human Services.

This year, the foundation approved funding for 14 more proposals for $75,011 extra in grants compared to last year’s $758,509 across 86 proposals.

Arts and Culture grants increased from last year’s $60,200, which was driven by accessibility initiatives at the Springfield Museum of Art, which upgraded its front door for better accessibility, and the Westcott House Foundation, which will collaborate with a consultant to devise an accessibility implementation strategy.

“The Springfield Foundation operates a field of interest fund dedicated to initiatives benefiting individuals with disabilities, including those with visual impairments, hearing impairments and physical differences,” Boegershausen said.

With the growing Haitian population, the foundation “recognized the significance of backing efforts aimed at addressing service disparities” and provided support to Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio and St. Vincent De Paul, both of which run initiatives tailored to aid the immigrant population.

The foundation also granted funds toward a new nonprofit, Clothes That Work, which has also partnered with Greater Springfield Partnership’s internship program. This nonprofit will deploy its mobile RV unit that’s equipped with essential clothing items to Springfield, which will allow students to access attire suitable for interviews and employment.

“We are not merely funding projects; we are investing in the collective potential of our community to thrive and flourish. The Springfield Foundation is honored to support these crucial efforts that directly impact the lives of our fellow residents,” said Susan Carey, executive director.

The next grant cycle will open in mid-June and close in mid-August. For a full list of the grant awards, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org/grants/grant-awards.html.

For more information, visit www.SpringfieldFoundation.org or email Sarah McPherson at sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.