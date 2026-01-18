Wittenberg names VP of finance and administration

“The depth and breadth of Michael’s experience, both in higher education and across industry sectors, align beautifully with our future direction and forward momentum,” Brady said. “I am excited to have Michael join us later this month when he will partner with us in driving operational efficiency, growth, strategic planning and fiscal excellence at Wittenberg.”

During his time at the Central Ohio Transit Authority, DeWees managed more than $400 million in annual resources and leads strategic financial planning, budget preparation and grant management.

Before this role, he served as associate dean for strategic initiatives, finance and administration in the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve University, where he oversaw $115 million in financial resources across 26 reporting units and led development of new investments in facility and capital infrastructure. He has also held several leadership roles at OSU at the department, college and institutional level.

DeWees said he’s “thrilled” for the opportunity in this new role and thanks Brady for “placing his trust” in his leadership.

“Actively and consistently supporting the needs and goals of students, faculty and staff will be a top priority as I join the university’s wonderful community,” he said.

DeWees earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Franklin University in 1989 and his master of arts in business education from The Ohio State University in 1991.