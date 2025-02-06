Springfield Foundation awards record $1.06M; Rocking Horse school site a key recipient

The grants committee at the Foundation selected 106 proposals through a competitive grant cycle to provide full or partial funding in a total amount of $1,069,082.80. They focus on six areas to address diverse community needs including Arts & Culture; Civic Affairs; Education; Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare; Health; and Human Services.

It also includes the Foundation’s 75th anniversary initiative, which was a commitment to grant $75,000 each year for five years to the Rocking Horse Community Health Center’s new health center at Springfield High School for mental health services.

The breakdown of the grants is $175,490.50 to Arts & Culture, $40,500 to Civic Affairs, $122,000 to Education, $45,000 to Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare, $264,776.30 to Health, and $421,316 to Human Services.

“Grant funding is essential for community progress, transforming ideas into action and empowering local initiatives to create lasting, positive change for all,” said executive director Susan Carey. “The Springfield Foundation is proud to support these vital initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community members.”

For more information, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.