Springfield Foundation awards record $1.06M; Rocking Horse school site a key recipient

The Foundation’s largest areas of grants were human services, health and arts/culture.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill, Rocking Horse staff and other stakeholders involved in the new School Based Health Center pose in front of the building Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Gov. Mike DeWine, Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill, Rocking Horse staff and other stakeholders involved in the new School Based Health Center pose in front of the building Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF
News
By
Feb 6, 2025
X

The Springfield Foundation has awarded over $1 million in discretionary grants to local Clark County nonprofits, the first time they have awarded that much in a single cycle.

“These grants represent Springfield Foundation’s commitment to fostering positive change and building a brighter, more resilient future for the Clark County community, empowering local nonprofits to lead transformative initiatives and create lasting impact every day,” said Lori Boegershausen, Director of Grants.

ExploreSenior Services agency’s $485K grant funds meals, literacy, housing help

The grants committee at the Foundation selected 106 proposals through a competitive grant cycle to provide full or partial funding in a total amount of $1,069,082.80. They focus on six areas to address diverse community needs including Arts & Culture; Civic Affairs; Education; Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare; Health; and Human Services.

It also includes the Foundation’s 75th anniversary initiative, which was a commitment to grant $75,000 each year for five years to the Rocking Horse Community Health Center’s new health center at Springfield High School for mental health services.

The breakdown of the grants is $175,490.50 to Arts & Culture, $40,500 to Civic Affairs, $122,000 to Education, $45,000 to Environment, Conservation, & Animal Welfare, $264,776.30 to Health, and $421,316 to Human Services.

ExploreSpringfield football signees anxious to forge their own paths in college

“Grant funding is essential for community progress, transforming ideas into action and empowering local initiatives to create lasting, positive change for all,” said executive director Susan Carey. “The Springfield Foundation is proud to support these vital initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community members.”

For more information, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.

In Other News
1
City of Springfield, residents sue Blood Tribe neo-Nazi group in...
2
Property tax reform resurfaces as Ohio begins budget process
3
Fiery crash near I-70: Semi, SUV collide, burst into flames; Ohio 41...
4
Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Clark County
5
Five seeking three city commission seats; Brown, Estrop won’t seek...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.