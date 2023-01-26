Springfield city manager appoints new marketing, diversity manager

“Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her extensive work in public service, and we are proud that she’s joined our staff and community,” said Springfield city manager Bryan Heck.

Graves completed her coursework for a master’s degree in communications from the University of Dayton. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a minor in French from Wright State University.

Karen is a longstanding member of 3CMA (City-County Communications and Marketing Association) a national premier network of local government communicators.

During this time, she has been honored to receive seven 3CMA Savvy Awards.

Graves also previously volunteered as Communications Ambassador for the Dayton Art Institute and has worked on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives both professionally and on a volunteer basis.

She currently volunteers for the Centerville-Washington Township Diversity Council as publicity chair.