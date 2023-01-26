BreakingNews
VA housed more than 40,000 veterans last year

Local News
By
1 hour ago
More than 40,400 veterans permanently housed in 2022.

The Department of Veterans Affairs housed more than 40,000 homeless veterans in 2022, the department said Wednesday.

The VA permanently housed 40,401 homeless veterans, exceeding the department’s goal to house 38,000 veterans by 6.3%.

ExploreDayton VA open to offers on using empty buildings — and possibly changing lives

Nationally, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has decreased by 11% since January 2020, the VA said.

The estimated number of American veterans experiencing homelessness has declined by 55.3% since 2010.

“There are thousands of formerly homeless veterans who are going to sleep tonight in good, safe, stable homes, and there’s nothing more important than that,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This is great progress, but it’s just the beginning: we at VA will not rest until the phrase ‘homeless veteran’ is a thing of the past.”

In Dayton, the VA is poised to offer developers leases — called “enhanced use leases” or simply “EULs” — to use federal land and buildings for a specific purpose.

The Dayton VA is inviting organizations and developers to explore new EUL possibilities in 11 campus buildings and an outdoor space, the grotto area.

Solicitation information for those who believe they can serve homeless and at-risk veterans on the historic west-side VA campus will be released by late January, a local VA spokeswoman said.

