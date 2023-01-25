Proposal would boost Springfield’s South Limestone corridor

Springfield City Commission last week heard a proposal to designate an area of approximately 92 acres in the South Limestone Street corridor as a Revitalization District to enhance and develop the city’s southern gateway.
The plan includes a zoning change that would encourage the development of restaurants with indoor seating, as well as arts, cultural, sports and retail operations.
City officials see opportunities for the area, which is in direct proximity to Interstate 70, as having tremendous potential for commercial development.
Springfield Economic Development Manager Bobby Bruno noted additions to the South Limestone Street area, including in the past two years, the new Groceryland marketplace, Pathways Financial Credit Union, and a new branch of the Clark County Public Library.
Currently under construction are a new Chipotle restaurant at the intersection with Leffel Lane and, a few blocks north of that, the new Fire Station #2, the first of four new fire and rescue stations planned by the city, expected to be completed and operational in November or December 2023.
“This is an ideal time to continue the momentum already underway and encourage private commercial investment in the area,” Bruno told the commission last week.
New zoning would include 15 new D5 permits that would enable construction of additional full-service restaurants to the area that could serve interstate travelers as well as visitors staying at one of the existing six hotels in the area.
Commissioners are expected to take action to approve the Revitalization District designation at their next regular session.
Also at last week’s meeting, commission members moved forward with plans to purchase the Executive Inn and adjacent properties for temporary use as shelter for the homeless. The properties will be purchased by the city and supervised by community based homeless organizations while other options, including upgrades to the recent city purchase of the Villager Inn, are developed to better meet the needs of families, women and children, who are increasingly counted among the growing homeless population.
