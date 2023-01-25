Proposal would boost Springfield’s South Limestone corridor

“This is an ideal time to continue the momentum already underway and encourage private commercial investment in the area,” Bruno told the commission last week.

New zoning would include 15 new D5 permits that would enable construction of additional full-service restaurants to the area that could serve interstate travelers as well as visitors staying at one of the existing six hotels in the area.

Commissioners are expected to take action to approve the Revitalization District designation at their next regular session.

Also at last week’s meeting, commission members moved forward with plans to purchase the Executive Inn and adjacent properties for temporary use as shelter for the homeless. The properties will be purchased by the city and supervised by community based homeless organizations while other options, including upgrades to the recent city purchase of the Villager Inn, are developed to better meet the needs of families, women and children, who are increasingly counted among the growing homeless population.