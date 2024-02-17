Speed limit on U.S. 40 in Donnelsville to be reduced by 10 mph

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

17 minutes ago
A speed limit in the Village of Donnelsville will be reduced by 10 mph after a speed study was completed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The speed limit on U.S. 40 (National Road) beginning at the east corporation limit of Donnelsville will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, said Loryn Bryson, public information office for ODOT District 7.

It will extend 0.89 miles to the east, approximately 2,100 feet to the east of Enon Road.

ODOT received a citizen request to conduct the study to review the current speed limit on that road, in which crash data is one of the several criterions collected as part of a speed study.

“Speed limits are regulated by the Ohio Revised Code, and a reduced speed limit or a speed zone that is different than the regulated limit is approved by ODOT following a speed study if a speed zone is warranted. Thus, it has been recommended by our staff that the speed limit on this section of U.S. 40 be reduced to 45 mph,” Bryson said.

She said ODOT will work with local and state law enforcement to communicate the updated speed zone.

