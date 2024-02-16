Clark State to celebrate annual Charter Night

The event will honor recipients of several awards, including Staff Professional Excellence, Faculty Professional Excellence, Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence, two Emeriti awardees, other awards, and recognition of 33 employees who have worked for the college ranging from five to 25 years, with two celebrating a milestone of 40 years.

“Acknowledging our employees and celebrating their accomplishments highlight the strong values upheld by the college,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Our theme, ‘I Am,’ represents how each individual contributes to Clark State with their own unique skills and abilities, and we will hear from students and employees alike to share their “I Am Clark State” stories.”

Clark State began in 1962 as a place of higher education when the Springfield and Clark County Technical Education program opened to offer technical training for residents of Springfield and surrounding communities.

The charter for the organization of the Clark County Technical Institute then became effective on Feb. 18, 1966. Clark County Technical Institute became the state’s first technical college to be approved by the Ohio Board of Regents, and the name changed to Clark Technical College on Feb. 17, 1972.

The charter changed to Clark State Community College on June 17, 1988, and it began offering associate of arts and science transfer degrees.

The Board of Trustees voted in 2018 to change the name to Clark State College on Jan. 1, 2021, for the advancements in educational opportunities and added bachelor’s degrees.

Clark State has received several awards for its achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce development, community partnerships and outreach, and educational milestones, and the college generates an economic impact of more than $161 million annually.

The Charter Night service award recipients will include:

5 years: Karen Benton, Robert Carson, Caleb Coffee, Josh Compston, Julia Cusimano, Arly Drake, Tammy Fender, Lynn Geist, Kathy Harris, Amy Kelly, Blake Parrett and William Weekley.

10 years: Dan Ayars, Joseph Blazer, Jo Alice Blondin, Matt Franz, Rob Gast, Ryan Green, Lo Houser, Kristi Limes, Melinda Mohler, Leslie Ray, Rick Sparks and Laura Whetstone.

15 years: Nora Hatem and Katherine Stute.

20 years: Brenda Justice and Matthew Malcuit.

25 years: Teresa Campbell, Dan Hunt and Mellanie Toles.

40 years: Amanda Honeycutt and Mark McCarty.