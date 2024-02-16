What’s happening this weekend: Squadron demonstration, 5K run and more

The Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals will host the ‘Anatomy of Prejudice’ workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Clark State College, LRC lecture hall, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Trainer Marcella Balin will talk about issues like racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia and more.

Tickets range from $49 to $99. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3H8qJp3 and earn 6 CEUs. For more information, contact greaterspringfieldafp@gmail.com.

The Beat Goes On Show

The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher will be held at 8 p.m. today.

Concert artist/singer/actress McClowry captures the essence of the legendary Cher in this Broadway-style live stage show. From McClowry’s singing and speaking voice, the makeup, the walk and the talk, to the multiple Bob Mackie-inspired costumes and the unmistakable mannerisms, nothing is overlooked in this evening celebrating the hits of “the Goddess of Pop” from the 60′s to present day, performed with a live band.

Tickets range from $31.50 to $47.50. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season.

Food Pantry

Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Drive, will have its monthly food pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Each family will receive perishable and non-perishable food items based on family size.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will have two activities this weekend:

Drop-in crafts for kids of all ages at 10 a.m. on Saturday and a family story time at 6 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron Demonstration

An 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron Demonstration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana, inside the museum’s hangar.

This demonstration is performed from a first-person perspective, in that living historians assume the roles of individuals who would have been with the 801st during WWII. Using talks and displays, the group presents the process of medic AL triage and evacuation of wounded soldiers through Administration, Flight Surgeon, Flight Medic, Field Medic, Flight Nurse, Chaplain, and War Correspondent.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Bridal Spectacular

A Valentine’s Bridal Spectacular will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Bushnell Event Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave.

The event will include 40 vendors or wedding pros and health and beauty experts, private gown fittings, entertainment, door prizes, discounts on products and services, free food samples from 10 caterers and bakers, and a free glass of wine for engaged couples.

The event is open to any adult who would like to attend, but is specifically targeted toward engaged or soon-to-be engaged couples.

Brides and engaged couples are admitted free, and each will receive a free ticket for the $200 discount drawing. The discount is instantly applied to secure the service of a vendor of choice.

Admission for other adults is $5 each, and tickets for the drawing are $5 each. There is free parking in the downtown garage.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://shorturl.at/glyQ7.

Freeze Out at Mechanicsburg

Running4life will host the 8th Annual Freeze Out at Mechanicsburg at Goshen Park on Sunday. Registration is from 1 to 2 p.m. for the 5k/1mile run walk, chili cook-off and dessert auction.

There will be a $10 entry fee for 5k/1mile race of cash or check to Running4Life, or Venmo to Kathy Durham @Running-4-Life. Participants receive a medal and complimentary cup of chili.

Entries into the chili cook-off and dessert auction are free. A chili dinner may be purchased by donation by non runners/walkers. The winner of the chili cook-off will receive a trophy and gift card.

For more details, contact Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com.

Springfield Fortnightly Recital

The Springfield Fortnightly Music Club’s student recital will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road

This recital of classical music is performed by students of Clark County. There will be a reception to follow.

For more information, contact Christina Darding at crdarding@yahoo.com or 937-631-7821.

Drive-Thru Dinner

Covenant’s Dinner Box Movement and CareSource will host a free drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Covenant United Methodist Church.

All are welcome.

Food Drive-Thru

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a drive-thru food distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot G.

Bring state ID and proof of current address.

Wittenberg Series

The 2023-2024 Wittenberg Series continues at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Bayley Auditorium of the Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center.

The Allen J. Koppenhaver Literary Lecture will feature Hanif Abdurraqib, poet, essayist and cultural critic from Columbus, Ohio.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/wittenberg-series-koppenhaver-literary-lecture.