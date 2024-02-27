South Charleston café reopens

About 4 months after closure, business returns: ‘I’m excited and I’m nervous,’ co-owner says.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A café in South Charleston has reopened after being closed for about four months.

All in Flavor Café & Sweets, located at 9 S. Chillicothe St., reopened Tuesday. The business had been closed since Oct. 17.

“I’m excited and I’m nervous. I’m very excited to see everybody and just get back at it. Nervous because of a new staff, new structure we’re doing that’s new to me and my staff,” said co-owner Sam Jones. “I’m super excited to see everybody and so appreciative of the support.”

Jones, who co-owns the café with her husband Rick, said they initially closed last year because of staffing and thought about selling.

“It was very difficult to cover the hours. (We’re) open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.

Those hours tend to be tougher for college or high school students, she said.

“(We had) a really hard time after COVID, it seemed it was harder to get staffing ... that was the reason to close in October.”

ExploreWhat’s happening this week: History rocks, heart health events

Throughout the time the café has been closed, Jones allowed people to order items for special events, birthdays, baby showers, catering and even companywide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

“That’s what kept me afloat through that time,” she said.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

She later started seeking enough employees to reopen, and was able to hire six new staff and train them.

With the reopening, patrons will see a few changes — the café will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (no longer open Saturday), orders will be taken differently, and the menu has fewer items.

ExploreSpringfield elementary hosts school’s first speech competition

Instead of having an order taken at the table, customers will order at the counter and can still dine in. The menu has also been scaled back, Jones said, since most staff is new but she maybe will add more items in the future.

“This community is just fabulous. I always say we have the best customers because they’re so loyal. We’ve created so many friendships and relationship through the café,” she said. “For me it’s a lot more than serving food, it’s letting them know they’re cared about.”

The business initially opened about six years ago and will celebrate on March 31.

For more information, visit the cafe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/allinflavorcafesweets.

In Other News
1
Springfield Police Division to roll out body cameras
2
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Local banks encourage Haitian immigrants to open accounts

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top