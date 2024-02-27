Springfield elementary hosts school’s first speech competition

Perrin Woods Elementary School in the Springfield City School District hosted its first student speech competition called “Southside Speech Soirée.”

The event included students from Perrin Woods and Kenwood Elementary, in hopes to eventually grow to include all elementaries on the southside of Springfield.

Students from first to sixth grade “took the stage with confidence” and performed poems, stories, essays or spoken word pieces in front of their families, friends and teachers, a district release said.

Some of the compositions were focused on Black History Month, some were written about topics the students have a passion for such as dance, church or football, and others were centered around lighthearted messages such as the annoyances of homework.

Perrin Woods students in a first-grade class won first place with their presentation of ‘I Am Somebody’ by Andreal Davis.

Perrin Woods fourth grade student, Ryan Demint, won second place for his performance of the ‘Wellerman Song.’

Perrin Woods first graders Gilberto Gomez-Gramajo and Victory Westbrook, and Perrin Woods sixth grader, Cameron Clark, all tied for third place.

