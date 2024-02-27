What’s happening this week: History rocks, heart health events

An information meeting of the creation of a Greater Champaign County League of Women Voters will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Champaign County Library.

All are welcome to join the nonpartisan League, including those from all surrounding counties and all genders.

There will be representatives of the statewide membership committee who will lead a discussion of forming the league and the reasons a league is a needed as a part of a healthy community.

History Rocks

History Rocks will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Enon Branch of the Clark County Public Library, 209 E. Main St., for ages six to 12.

In honor of Presidents Day, attendees will delve into the contributions of First Ladies in environmental protection, discover who was known as the “First Lady of the Environment,” storytelling, trivia and create a craft.

Participants should register for this free program. To register, visit https://ntprd.org/history-rocks-february.

Heart Health Event

A Mercy Health Springfield/Urbana Heart and Vascular Dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Springfield.

Attendees will enjoy cocktails and a meal along with presentations from physicians providing education on heart health and stroke awareness. There will also be emotional testimonials shared from both stroke and heart attack survivors who can speak firsthand to the importance of heart health awareness.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased on eventbrite at https://shorturl.at/aoEP2.

All proceeds from the event will help fund heart health education as well as heart disease prevention and awareness events throughout the local community.