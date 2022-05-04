Police levies passing in Clark County and EMS levy failing in Champaign County; three request for liquor sales passing

In addition to those levies, local liquor options in Enon and Champaign County’s Johnson Twp. are passing.

Bethel Twp. police levy

Bethel Twp. voters will decide on a five-year, 1.75 mills levy that will generate revenue to be used for policing.

So far, 282 people have voted for the levy and 164 have voted against, according to unofficial voting results by the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy, if passed, is expected to cost homeowners with property values of $100,000 roughly $122 per year and is expected to generate $338,196 annually.

The township has paid for a deputy from the sheriff’s office for a number of years and the cost of paying for the salary, benefits, equipment, a vehicle and other associated costs solely comes from property taxes generated through a police levy, said Bethel Twp. Trustee Nancy Brown.

However, due to a clerical issue, the levy was not renewed and officially ran its course in 2020. An attempt to pass the levy during the November general election failed by a margin of 32 votes, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy on Tuesday’s ballot, if passed, would also cover the potential costs for a second deputy to service the area. It would also pay for extra duty officers to cover evening or weekend shifts when the primary deputy is not able to do so, Brown added.

Mad River Twp. police levy

Voters in Mad River Twp. will decide on the renewal of a 0.8-mill police levy that will cover costs associated with the transportation, communication and pay of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned full-time to the township.

So far, 394 people have voted for the renewal and 157 have voted against.

The Mad River Twp. levy cost about $28 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to information from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It generates $157,000 annually.

Voters first passed the levy in 2017. For Tuesday’s election, only residents of Mad River Twp. living outside the village of Enon could vote on the levy renewal.

Johnson St. Paris Joint Fire District EMS Levy

Those living in the Johnson St. Paris Joint Fire District in Champaign County have been asked to vote on a new 4.9 mills property tax levy that will go towards EMS expenses.

So far, the levy is failing as 43 have voted for and 46 have voted against the tax issue.

If passed, the tax issue is expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $171.50 per year and generate $415,000 annually for a period of five years, according to the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.

Money generated from the levy will go towards providing and maintaining emergency apparatus, related equipment needed for those services and other EMS expenses.

Mechanicsburg fire and EMS levy

Those living in the village of Mechanicsburg will be asked to renew a 4 mills property tax levy that currently generates $75,600 annually for fire and EMS.

so far, the levy is passing as 312 have voted for and 250 have voted against the renewal.

The village is seeking to get the levy renewed for a period of five years. The money the levy generates and what it will costs homeowners will not change if renewed.

It costs those who own a $100,000 home $98.55 per year, according to the auditor’s office.

The levy provides funding to help provide and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and other related expenses, according to paperwork filed with the local board of elections.

Option for liquor sales

A portion of Enon residents have been asked to vote on a local liquor option for a newly opened gastropub called The Last Queen, located at 210 E. Main St.

The liquor permit would allow for the sell of beer, mixed drinks and liquor between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on Sundays.

About 53% of the vote, 19 people, have gone for the license to pass and 17 people have voted against it.

Those in Johnson Twp., will also be asked to approve the sale of spirituous liquor for Geena’s Junction, 12013 W. U.S. Highway 36. They will also be asked to vote on the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages for the same business.

About 56% of the vote, 31 people, has gone towards allowing the sale of liquor and about 51% of the votes, 28 people, have gone towards allowing the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday.