School levies: Springfield levy passing while Clark-Shawnee, West Liberty-Salem failing

One school district levy is passing while two others are failing in Clark and Champaign counties.
Springfield City Schools had a continuing levy, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools had a substitute levy and West Liberty-Salem Local Schools had a renewal income tax levy on the ballot.
Springfield City School District
Springfield school district residents are passing the continuing 5.06-mill levy that would generate $3.5 million a year for general permanent improvements.
According to early, unofficial results, 53.46%, or 610, of voters are for the levy and 46.54%, or 531, of voters are against the levy.
The funds would be used for expenses related to buildings, athletics facilities, grounds, capital improvement projects, and maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items.
Clark-Shawnee Local School District
Clark-Shawnee school district residents are rejecting the continuing 12.1-mill substitute levy that would continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations.
According to early, unofficial results, 52.80%, or 226, of voters are against the levy and 47.20%, or 202, of voters are for the levy.
The levy would continue to pay for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.
West Liberty-Salem Local School District
West Liberty-Salem school district residents are rejecting the five-year, 1% renewal income tax levy that will generate $1.6 million of the district’s regular operating budget.
According to early, unofficial results, 51/02%, or 50, of voters are against the levy and 48.98%, or 48, of voters are for the levy.
The income tax levy is intended to generate operational revenue, and support student activities and programs such as band, choir, science Olympiad, athletics and others; textbooks and instructional materials; school security and safety improvements; technology and support; school staffing; special education services; bus transportation; and general classroom programs and support.
