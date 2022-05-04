School levies: Springfield levy passing while Clark-Shawnee, West Liberty-Salem failing

Springfield City School District

Springfield school district residents are passing the continuing 5.06-mill levy that would generate $3.5 million a year for general permanent improvements.

According to early, unofficial results, 53.46%, or 610, of voters are for the levy and 46.54%, or 531, of voters are against the levy.

The funds would be used for expenses related to buildings, athletics facilities, grounds, capital improvement projects, and maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items.

Explore Voters asked to OK continuing levy for Springfield schools

Clark-Shawnee Local School District

Clark-Shawnee school district residents are rejecting the continuing 12.1-mill substitute levy that would continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations.

According to early, unofficial results, 52.80%, or 226, of voters are against the levy and 47.20%, or 202, of voters are for the levy.

The levy would continue to pay for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.

West Liberty-Salem Local School District

West Liberty-Salem school district residents are rejecting the five-year, 1% renewal income tax levy that will generate $1.6 million of the district’s regular operating budget.

According to early, unofficial results, 51/02%, or 50, of voters are against the levy and 48.98%, or 48, of voters are for the levy.

The income tax levy is intended to generate operational revenue, and support student activities and programs such as band, choir, science Olympiad, athletics and others; textbooks and instructional materials; school security and safety improvements; technology and support; school staffing; special education services; bus transportation; and general classroom programs and support.