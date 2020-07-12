These are latest results of Nov. 3 election as of the completion of the counting of all early ballots cast by Nov. 2 and of the in-person ballots cast Nov. 3. These numbers are expected to change as more mail-in ballots are received by boards of election. Absentee ballots sent to boards of election and postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 2, must be received by Nov. 13, and will be counted after that date.

TO FILTER RESULTS BELOW BY COUNTY: click into the "FILTER" text box and type what you're looking for. As an example, you could type "Montgomery" or "State" or "Levy", etc.