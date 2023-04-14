Pleasant Twp. residents to vote on property tax levy

The department has 24 employees and two engines, with one being 36-years-old and the other about 20-years-old.

“The issue is it goes along with us not having a very big volunteer base anymore. We have people who want to volunteer, but we don’t have people with the time to go through all the training, so we have to hire from the outside, we have to have competitive wages with other surrounding departments, and that takes money from equipment and things like that,” Willis said.

With them being “good stewards” of the tax renewals and grant money they’ve received, Willis said it’s allowed them to not request an additional tax levy for the township since 2005. He said they have been trying to manage with the money they’ve been receiving through renewals of existing levies and grants.

If the levy fails, the township will consider putting it back on the ballot in the future.

“We are a future looking department and plan accordingly. That being said, we are aware that the daily operating increasing costs for the fire department are not going away... We will continue to prioritize equipment replacement and everyday expenses,” Willis said.

Early voting has started for the election on May 2.