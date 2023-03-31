Here’s what’s on the ballot for the Clark County special election

In Pleasant Twp., a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax for fire and emergency services has been proposed. It’s expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the election board.

A precinct in Mad River Twp. that contains more than 1,000 voters can also cast a ballot on a $24.6 million bond issue to fund projects that were cut from the new Fairborn High School because of inflation.

The bond issue is a 1.75-mill, 34-year property tax. This would amount to $60 for the owner of a $100,000 home annually, according to the election board.

A portion of voters in Bethel Twp. and Springfield may also be asked to vote on local options for Sunday liquor sales.

Shri Laxmi and Kuber LLC filed a petition for the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, and owners of the Cracker Barrel in Springfield on West Leffel Lane also filed paperwork for the Sunday liquor sale permitting.

Neighboring Champaign County will not hold a special election this year.