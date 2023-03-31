Here’s what’s on the ballot for the Clark County special election

A portion of Clark County residents can vote on levies, a bond issue and local liquor license issues during the May 2 special election.
The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election is April 3, with early voting beginning on April 4. Military and overseas voting began in mid-March.
The city of New Carlisle has two levy renewals on the ballot this spring. Renewals cost taxpayers the same as they already are paying.
The New Carlisle issues are a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy to supplement the city’s general fund to go toward health services, as well as a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services.
New Carlisle’s fire levy costs the owner of a $100,000 house $105 per year and generates $240,000 annually. The health levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it generates $76,000 annually, according to the elections board.
In Pleasant Twp., a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax for fire and emergency services has been proposed. It’s expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the election board.
A precinct in Mad River Twp. that contains more than 1,000 voters can also cast a ballot on a $24.6 million bond issue to fund projects that were cut from the new Fairborn High School because of inflation.
The bond issue is a 1.75-mill, 34-year property tax. This would amount to $60 for the owner of a $100,000 home annually, according to the election board.
A portion of voters in Bethel Twp. and Springfield may also be asked to vote on local options for Sunday liquor sales.
Shri Laxmi and Kuber LLC filed a petition for the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, and owners of the Cracker Barrel in Springfield on West Leffel Lane also filed paperwork for the Sunday liquor sale permitting.
Neighboring Champaign County will not hold a special election this year.
