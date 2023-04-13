Clark County elementary principal stays the night on roof after spring fundraiser

Administrators partnered with the PTO for the fundraiser to add a few “exciting benchmark” goals, which student surpassed.

If students raised $6,000 in donations, PreK through second-grade principal Amanda Shaffer and guidance counselor Meagan Wagner volunteered to be duct taped to the cafeteria wall during lunch hours.

If students raised $8,000 in donations, third through sixth-grade principal Chris Campbell, guidance counselor Sue Scott and School Resource Office Deputy Josh Pacine volunteered to be pied in the face during lunch hours.

If students raised $10,000 in donations, campus principal Phelps volunteered to sleep on the Shawnee Elementary roof one night.

Shaffer and Wagner were taped to the cafeteria wall and Campbell, Scott and Pacine were pied in the face on March 31. Phelps spent the night on the roof on Tuesday, April 11, and brought a tent, sleeping bag and pillow to camp out.

“Some of our students think that staff live at the school,” he said. “For one night, I am going to experience what that would be like.”

The fundraiser promoted reading and literacy while also raising funds for the PTO, which will support sponsored events and materials.

Erica Banion’s fourth-grade class, Cheri Mayfield’s Kindergarten class and Jill Williams’ second-grade class brought in the most donations, earning a pizza and ice cream party from the PTO. Mya Violet’s first-grade class logged the most minutes read and earned a free Kona Ice treat in April from the PTO.