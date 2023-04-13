Clark County elementary principal stays the night on roof after spring fundraiser

Shawnee Elementary School’s principal spent the night on the school roof after students surpassed $10,000 raised for their spring fundraiser.
The school’s Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) held the Read-A-Thon fundraiser from March 6-20, with students reading a record number of minutes.
The Read-A-Thon challenged students to read as many minutes as they could during the two-week time period and to collect sponsorships from donors based on the number of minutes they spent reading in class, at home, during their free time and more.
More than 400 students participated to raise funds for the PTO, and spent more than 51,000 minutes reading.
“Our students and families have done an excellent job making reading a priority during our Read-A-Thon and throughout our entire school year,” said campus principal Kyle Phelps. “I am proud of their hard work and dedication to reading this school year.”
Administrators partnered with the PTO for the fundraiser to add a few “exciting benchmark” goals, which student surpassed.
If students raised $6,000 in donations, PreK through second-grade principal Amanda Shaffer and guidance counselor Meagan Wagner volunteered to be duct taped to the cafeteria wall during lunch hours.
If students raised $8,000 in donations, third through sixth-grade principal Chris Campbell, guidance counselor Sue Scott and School Resource Office Deputy Josh Pacine volunteered to be pied in the face during lunch hours.
If students raised $10,000 in donations, campus principal Phelps volunteered to sleep on the Shawnee Elementary roof one night.
Shaffer and Wagner were taped to the cafeteria wall and Campbell, Scott and Pacine were pied in the face on March 31. Phelps spent the night on the roof on Tuesday, April 11, and brought a tent, sleeping bag and pillow to camp out.
“Some of our students think that staff live at the school,” he said. “For one night, I am going to experience what that would be like.”
The fundraiser promoted reading and literacy while also raising funds for the PTO, which will support sponsored events and materials.
Erica Banion’s fourth-grade class, Cheri Mayfield’s Kindergarten class and Jill Williams’ second-grade class brought in the most donations, earning a pizza and ice cream party from the PTO. Mya Violet’s first-grade class logged the most minutes read and earned a free Kona Ice treat in April from the PTO.
