Philanthropy Day event in Springfield to spotlight local contributions

The Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals (GSAFP) will celebrate National Philanthropy Day on Wednesday, Nov. 8, by recognizing organizations and individuals who have made a difference in the local community and benefits of philanthropy.

The event will be noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Ohio Masonic Home/Springfield Masonic Community Festival Green Clubhouse. The community is invited to attend, and tickets are still available.

Event coordinator Jane Fischer said people tend to think of philanthropy in terms of dollar and wealthy and large private foundations, but in Springfield it’s more multifaceted. It’s about the donation of someone’s time, expertise and resources and most everybody benefits from philanthropic efforts, whether its borrowing books from a library, enrolling in school, attending a museum or many other activities.

“Philanthropy also allows many of those same activities to be accessible and affordable to a wider audience by easing the stressors on under-resourced communities,” she said. “National Philanthropy Day is a unique event that shines a light on the people and organizations who are doing important philanthropic work that while felt, is not always seen.

“This event gives us an opportunity to focus on and publicly acknowledge behind-the-scenes work and the people and organizations who are actively and routinely investing in our local community.”

Suzie Carey, executive director of the Springfield Foundation, will be the even keynote speaker.

Among the award winners is Tom Loftis as the Outstanding Individual Fundraiser. Loftis was most recently involved in the helping get the Springfield Burying Ground renovation project accomplished, along with working with other diverse groups including the Heritage Center of Clark County, United Way, Springfield Foundation, National Trail Parks and Recreation, Wittenberg University and Mental Health Services of Clark County.

Leadership Clark County is the recipient of the Outstanding Nonprofit Organization. Fischer said the group is dedicated to nurturing servant leaders who take a holistic interest in the community beyond their own organizations. Executive Director Leigh Anne Lawrence will accept the award for the organization.

Receiving the Outstanding Philanthropic Business is Gordon Food Service, with General Manager Kevin Kolenda accepting. Gordon has partnered with many local organizations for years and are “quiet givers” investing locally where they can have a profound impact while keeping the focus on the organizations they support, Fischer said.

Those attending can also learn more about the GSAFP, which member Vince Chase said can help keep its efforts going, especially with newcomers.

“We need to have quality fundraisers in the community and have monthly training sessions to help,” he said. “We have a lot of young and new people who are well trained and will have an impact on future giving.”

Tickets cost $60 apiece and a $5.87 fee; ticket sales support membership, scholarships and professional development. To purchase tickets or for more information on the GSAFP, go to www.facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldAFP/.