PHOTOS: Trick or Treat in Springfield

Nancy Cosby into her smoking cauldron for a treat for a fellow witch Saturday night, Oct. 28, 2023. The sidewalks in Springfield were filled with ghouls and goblins with the occasional super hero and princess thrown in for good measure during this year's Trick or Treat in Clark County. Kids of all ages went door to door, filling their bags with sweet treats along the way. Meanwhile, residence seemed to have as much fun as the trick or treaters by decorating their houses and dressing up in costumes to hand out candy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF