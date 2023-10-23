BreakingNews
High School Football: Springfield set for playoff rematch with rival Wayne

Visit our Voter Guide for information on candidates in local races

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

This news organization’s Voter Guide is a valuable way to learn about the candidates on your ballot in the Nov. 7 election. DaytonDailyNews.com/voter-guide.

This election is about our hometowns. We’ll elect city council members who decide on police staffing and road paving, mayors and township trustees who set the overall tone for our communities, and school board members who hire our children’s teachers.

We sent Voter Guide questionnaires to all local candidates who are in competitive races (races with more candidates than open seats).

Visit our Voter Guide to learn, in the candidates’ own words, why they think they’re best for the job, what specific plans they have if elected, and details of their jobs, education and history of serving their community.

Click to visit our Voter Guide and learn about candidates for local races

Click here to visit our Voter Guide
In Other News
1
Dayton Dragons continue stadium upgrades with field reconstruction
2
Public health v. civil liberties: The debate over legalizing weed in...
3
What Ohio could learn from Michigan’s recreational marijuana experience
4
Small businesses say JobsOhio loans helped them achieve goals
5
Ohio court OKs GOP-backed education overhaul, says stalling would cause...

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top