Patio dining guide: Springfield restaurants offer host of options

The restaurant is located at 229 N Belmont Ave. in Springfield.

The restaurant operates from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

COhatch Springfield

COhatch Springfield houses multiple food businesses in downtown Springfield, and features an outdoor seating area.

This area is open to the public during all regular hours, and throughout weekends to the general public as well.

The seating area features 10 picnic tables in the front and side of the facility. About 10-12 people can be seated in the front area, and 6-8 people can be seated in the alleyway.

COhatch Springfield is located at 101 S Fountain Ave in downtown Springfield.

The facility is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Explore Clark State to return to regular operations

Los Mariachis

Los Mariachis in Springfield features an outdoor seating area in front of their restaurant.

The outdoor seating is open in fair weather conditions during all regular hours.

This area can seat multiple groups at different tables.

Los Mariachis Springfield is located at 1815 E Main St.

The restaurant operates 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Explore Wittenberg incentive program gives students thousands of reasons to get COVID shot

Speakeasy Ramen

Speakeasy Ramen offers outdoor seating in front of their building.

Outdoor seating is available in fair weather during all regular hours.

Multiple tables are available for seating small groups in the outdoor area.

Speakeasy Ramen is located at 365 Ludlow Ave. in Springfield.

The restaurant operates 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company

Mother Stewart’s has outdoor seating available behind their building.

The area seats around 120 people.

Outdoor seating is available during all regular hours in fair weather.

The brewery is located at 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield.

The brewery operates from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 12 to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 12 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

O’Conner’s Irish Pub

O’Conner’s Irish Pub has outdoor seating available at the front of their building.

The outdoor area can seat up to 115 customers.

Outdoor seating is available in fair weather during all regular hours.

The pub is located at 2200 N. Limestone St. in Springfield.

Stella Bleu

Stella Bleu Bistro offers outdoor seating located on the side of their building.

The outdoor area can seat roughly 30 to 40 customers.

This seating area is open to customers in fair weather during all regular hours.

The area also features an overhang protecting the area from harsh sunlight or rain.

Stella Bleu Bistro is located at 20 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

For more information about these restaurants and bars, visit their Facebook pages or respective websites. If you operate a restaurant in Clark or Champaign County, offer patio dining and want to be added to this digital version of the list, send information to newssun@coxinc.com.