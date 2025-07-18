Bluffs of Enon residents opposing new development

The development, planned east and northeast of the Bluffs, is for 38 houses on less than half-acre lots, according to plan documents.

Residents referred to a zoning change in 2005 that designated the land, owned by Hillside Creek Farms LLC, as RS-2 or residential specific use. A 2005 document says the code limits the property to no more than 23 single-family lots based on half-acre lot sizes, and the houses must be distributed across the just under 15-acre zone.

Bob Carpenter and Beth Anne Woods, Bluffs residents, led a meeting to discuss the development Monday.

“It also feels like we’re playing against a stacked deck; the county has a pretty good good old boys network in place, and we find it very hard to get information and very hard to get straight answers,” Carpenter said.

A previous proposed development in Mad River Twp. by Hillside Creek Farms did not happen after voters in 2021 declined a referendum to rezone 42 acres for a 160-home project on the corner of Stine and Enon-Xenia roads.

At the time, residents worried about stormwater drainage, the density of the development and increased traffic to the area.

Residents are still concerned about drainage issues, as well as problems with low water pressure. One of the other main points of concern was the removal of around 400 trees, residents said.

Resident Lindsay Dodds said she’s tracked how long it takes to fill the bathtub for her children since October 2021. The average time was five minutes but since the trees were removed, she said that’s increased to nine-and-a-half minutes.

“I’ve called the county and reported this. They assured me that our pressure is the same and it’s not decreased,” Dodds said.

A single tree, depending on its size and species, can store 100 or more gallons of water until it is fully saturated, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. This can help reduce stormwater runoff.

“That works out to 300,000 gallons of water going down the road because there’s no other place for it to go,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter questioned what the gutter system would look like with a new development.

Residents formed small groups to work on specific actions. One group will look into the zoning, another will see if a referendum similar to last time is viable, another will manage social media, one will talk to utility companies and another will manage social media.

Woods said the volume of traffic could increase by 76 cars daily if all new homeowners have two cars.

“And think of the volume not only in our neighborhood, but also on Enon-Xenia (Road),” Woods said. “If you have to try and get out right now, it’s a dust shot sometimes, trying to get in and out there as it is. And then you get farm equipment. I don’t know about you guys, but I drive a very big vehicle and to dodge one of those suckers, it’s tough enough.”

Kathleen Baber, who was a leading voice against the Stine Road development, shared guidance from her experiences. She advised all residents write separate letters to be part of the zoning board’s record.

The News-Sun is awaiting responses from the county and developer and is unable to verify some concerns.