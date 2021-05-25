Mercy Health expands cardiac services in Clark, Champaign counties

Representatives of the health network said the Pritikin program was one of only two Medicare-approved, evidence-based rehab programs that promote long-term well being following serious heart events such as a heart attack, bypass or valve surgery.

“Even small changes in diet and exercise that this new program helps educate patients on have the ability to lower blood cholesterol levels, improve blood pressure and regulate blood sugars,” said Dr. Akber Mohammed, a cardiologist with Mercy Health.

Those who wish to participate must be referred by their physician and the program can last between eight and 18 weeks, the news release said.

The program also provides education and training around stress management, as stress can factor into a patient’s heart disease.

The news follows Mercy Health’s investment in newly renovated spaces at both hospitals designed to support the intensive cardiac rehab program.