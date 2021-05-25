springfield-news-sun logo
Mercy Health expands cardiac services in Clark, Champaign counties

Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bill Lackey/Staff
Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bill Lackey/Staff

By Hasan Karim

Mercy Health has expanded its cardiac rehabilitation program in Clark and Champaign counties as studies show that a large percentage of heart disease can be prevented.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana hospital now an intensive cardiac rehab program that focuses on at-home habits as well as how overall mindset contributes to healthy choices.

The goal is to teach patients how changes in diet as well as exercise can provide better long-term outcomes, according to a news release from Mercy Health.

The hospitals are using the Pritikin program that is based on promoting safety, effective exercise and a balanced eating plan based on minimally processed and whole foods, the release added.

“Both healthy eating and exercise are choices each of us make every day and these lifestyle changes can dramatically improve the quality of life for those living with cardiovascular disease,” said Lori Baugh, director of cardiovascular services at Mercy Health.

Representatives of the health network said the Pritikin program was one of only two Medicare-approved, evidence-based rehab programs that promote long-term well being following serious heart events such as a heart attack, bypass or valve surgery.

“Even small changes in diet and exercise that this new program helps educate patients on have the ability to lower blood cholesterol levels, improve blood pressure and regulate blood sugars,” said Dr. Akber Mohammed, a cardiologist with Mercy Health.

Those who wish to participate must be referred by their physician and the program can last between eight and 18 weeks, the news release said.

The program also provides education and training around stress management, as stress can factor into a patient’s heart disease.

The news follows Mercy Health’s investment in newly renovated spaces at both hospitals designed to support the intensive cardiac rehab program.

