Wittenberg incentive program gives students thousands of reasons to get COVID shot

Wittenberg University on Thursday announced an incentive program to encourage students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The university in Springfield will offer three financial aid grants each week from June 7 through Aug. 3.
The grants, in the amount of $2,500, $1,000 and $500, will be applied to each winner’s 2021-22 tuition and related costs.
“Our COVID response team continues to strongly encourage students and employees to get vaccinated,” said Casey Gill, vice president for student development and dean of students, in a released statement. “If our campus can reach a point where 75% of our students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we will have more flexibility for offerings and activities on campus in the fall.”
So far, 55% of Wittenberg’s returning students have reported that they have received the COVID vaccine. The university’s goal is for at least 75% to be fully vaccinated by the time classes start on Aug. 30.
Drawings are each Monday starting June 7. To be eligible, students must register their vaccine information with Wittenberg by the Friday immediately preceding the drawing..
Each Monday, staff will contact the student winners so they can provide verified proof of their vaccination. Proof of vaccination must show that two shots of Pfizer or Moderna have been received, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Winners will be announced to campus each Wednesday. Students can only win one award.