Springfield school district to provide school supplies to K-8 students for 5th year in a row

The district’s 5,400 kindergarten through eighth grade students will receive the necessary supplies for academic success to “provide financial relief to families, especially those with multiple children,” the district said.

“Back-to-school season should be a time of excitement and new beginnings — not anxiety over what families can or cannot afford,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.

For the 2025-26 school year, the district will provide $120,486.50 worth of supplies, such as pencils, crayons, scissors and pocket folders, as well as several other items.

“By providing these supplies, we’re removing a major source of stress for parents and caregivers, especially those with multiple children,” Hill said. “This initiative allows families to focus on what really matters: helping their children feel confident, supported and ready to learn on the first day of school.”

Before this initiative started, some teachers would buy several students school supplies out of their own pockets since they knew families wouldn’t be able to purchase them.

The district has received positive and appreciative feedback from parents and the community, said Communications Specialist Jenna Leinasars.

“People understand that these items are essential to classroom success, and those outside of the Springfield district have even expressed interest in their district launching the same initiative to help with cost savings for parents,” Leinasars said.

The poverty rate in Springfield is 22.7%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which represents the percentage of people in the city whose income falls below the poverty line.

Springfield’s high rate of poverty can result in several other challenges for families such as transportation barriers, food insecurity and financial instability, Leinasars said, which can prohibit or force families to make choices about what they can purchase.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-9 is Aug. 18, grades 10-12 begin on Aug. 19, and the first day for kindergarten students is Aug. 20.

Backpack giveaways

In another effort to ease the financial burden for families, Round Room, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, is hosting its 13th annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” at TCC and Wireless Zone stores to give away free backpacks at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 27.

“This is one of those moments each year that reminds us why we do what we do,” said Scott Moorehead, Round Room CEO. “It’s not just about the backpacks, it’s about showing up for our neighbors.”

Last year, U.S. families spent an average of $875 on school supplies, with costs rising by almost 24% over the past five years. Around 52% of parents from low-income households will only buy the essentials to get through the start of school season – up 45% from last year.

“The rising cost of everyday essentials is forcing parents to make hard choices, and a simple backpack can become one more financial stressor. That’s why this initiative matters. We want to ease that burden and help students walk into the classroom feeling confident and cared for,” Moorehead said.

The local Clark, Champaign, Greene and Logan county area locations include: 3463 E. National Road in Springfield, 679 Scioto St. in Urbana, 2244 S. Main St. in Bellefontaine, and 1175 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

To find the closest participating store, visit the TCC online at locations.tccrocks.com or Wireless Zone online at shop.wirelesszone.com and select the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Stores” filter.