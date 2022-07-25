Northeastern schools name new curriculum director

Northeastern Local School District has named a new curriculum director.
Beverly Walkden will begin her new position on Monday, according to the district. The school board approved her hire at Thursday’s meeting.
“Ms. Walkden brings a wealth of experience in developing and maintaining curriculum, instruction, assessment and gifted programs,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We look forward to having her elevate our educational programs for our students and staff across the district.”
Walkden will be responsible for the development of districtwide curriculum implementation, collaborating with teachers on curriculum adoptions and revisions, overseeing staff professional development and more.
“I’m excited to join the Northeastern family. I’m looking forward to working with staff and administration as we continue the forward momentum already in progress in the district,” she said.
Previously, Walkden worked for Greenview Local Schools for 18 years where she served as the curriculum coordinator and the instruction, assessment and gifted coordinator; and she has been an adjunct professor for Ashland University since 2007 where she offers workshop opportunities for staff to earn college credit and performs peer observations and group presentations.
Walkden earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Ashland University, and a Superintendent License from the University of Dayton.
