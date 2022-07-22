New Carlisle woman convicted in connection to Navistar shooter ‘joke’ sentenced to house arrest

Sisco told her sister via text that employees were barricaded in the office at work after an employee who was fired the day before was in the building with a gun, according to court records. Sisco’s sister called the police.

No active shooter was in the building, which Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement learned when they responded to the call. Sisco told police then that the texts were part of an “April Fools joke” she was playing on her sister. She told deputies that she made the entire story up and there was no shooter in the building.

“She stated she was playing a joke on her sister for April Fools Day and trying to get her back from last year,” according to the affidavit.

Sisco told deputies that she was sorry for her actions and “never meant for it to go this far,” the affidavit said.

Sisco was found guilty of her felony charge of inducing panic this May, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.