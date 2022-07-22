Clark State president appointed chair of higher learning commission

Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin has been appointed as Chair of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Board of Trustees.
Her tenure will be effective Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2024, according to the college. She has served the HLC since 2005 as a peer reviewer, contributor to the Assessment Academy Design Team, an institutional actions council member, a board trustee, chair of the committee on trustees, and most recently as vice chair of the board of trustees.
Blondin said she is honored to be elected chair of the HLC, which assures a quality higher education across diverse missions and guidance for continuous improvement.
“I look forward to contributing to the innovative, student-focused work that HLC is leading nationally,” she said.
Blondin, who was first elected to the HLC board of trustees in 2018 and became the fifth president of the college in 2013, focuses her efforts on the mission of the institutions she has served and is known for her student-centered approach and emphasis on workforce development, according to the college.
“During Dr. Blondin’s time on HLC’s Board of Trustees, she has demonstrated her commitment to students and quality in the higher education ecosystem,” said Barbara Gellman-Danley, President of the HLC. “Her extensive experience as a college president will be a great asset to the board and our member institutions.”
The HLC board, which accredits colleges and universities in the U. S., has primary responsibility in three areas, including HLC policy, finances and planning, and institutional actions of direct decision-making regarding initial status, sanction, withdrawal of accreditation and change of ownership.
