Clark State president appointed chair of higher learning commission

Her tenure will be effective Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2024, according to the college. She has served the HLC since 2005 as a peer reviewer, contributor to the Assessment Academy Design Team, an institutional actions council member, a board trustee, chair of the committee on trustees, and most recently as vice chair of the board of trustees.

Blondin said she is honored to be elected chair of the HLC, which assures a quality higher education across diverse missions and guidance for continuous improvement.