Northeastern honored for raising over $100K for local breast cancer fund

Northeastern High School was honored for raising more than $100,000 in 10 years for the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund through its Pink Powder Puff game fundraiser.
Students, staff, FFA members and athletic boosters were recognized this week by the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark/Champaign Counties board; Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax-Wilt; Kimberlee Kiehl, chief operating officer of OHSAA; Rep. Bernard Willis; and FFA boosters Susan Shuey and Debbie Summerfield.
The school received an OHSAA Certificate of Recognition to the students, FFA members, athletic boosters and staff for their commitment to the community; a proclamation from the Board of Clark County Commissioners and a designation of May 22, 2023, as the Northeastern High School Powder Puff Flag Football Day; and proclamations from the House of Representatives and from the State Senate.
Jeannie Anders, Northeastern High School Vocational Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, said the Pink Powder Puff fundraiser started in her first year of teaching at Northeastern in 2012.
“It has always been a passion of mine to give back to our community, but this year, it became even more personal after my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said. “My mother had her surgery the day after we presented the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark/Champaign Counties with this year’s check, and it was surreal to see the various supports the endowment fund provides to families dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.”
The Pink Powder Puff fundraiser usually kicks off at the beginning of school each year leading up to the game, and has other supporting events around the game, such as raffles and silent auction items, homemade food at the concession stands, shirt sales, a 50/50 ball drop and area sponsors.
This year’s “Fight Like a Girl” event goal was $15,000 but was surpassed, reaching a total of $20,107. This brought their 10-year total to $106,000 donated.
Fundraising for the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund started after FFA boosters Shuey and Summerfield brought up the idea, along with alumna Gretta Runyan, who is one of the fund’s founders.
“We are blessed with strong community support as well as the administration,” Anders said.
