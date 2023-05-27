Northeastern honored for raising over $100K for local breast cancer fund

The Pink Powder Puff fundraiser usually kicks off at the beginning of school each year leading up to the game, and has other supporting events around the game, such as raffles and silent auction items, homemade food at the concession stands, shirt sales, a 50/50 ball drop and area sponsors.

This year’s “Fight Like a Girl” event goal was $15,000 but was surpassed, reaching a total of $20,107. This brought their 10-year total to $106,000 donated.

Fundraising for the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund started after FFA boosters Shuey and Summerfield brought up the idea, along with alumna Gretta Runyan, who is one of the fund’s founders.

“We are blessed with strong community support as well as the administration,” Anders said.