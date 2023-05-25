New Carlisle community cleanup day planned: What’s allowed and prohibited

The city of New Carlisle will host a community cleanup day for city residents next month.
The cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., or when dumpsters are full, on Saturday, June 10, at the former Westlake Elementary, located at 621 Walsh Drive.
“Come early as the program ends when the containers are full. Materials left after the program ends will be considered illegal dumping,” according to the city website.
During the event, some of the items that will be accepted include tires up to 10 for $2 each or ones on rims for $5 each; and items that contain mercury, which must be double bagged.
Some items that will not be accepted include appliances; farm tires; hazardous waste such as pesticides, paint and oil; and limbs, brush or yard waste.
No regular bagged trash, gas powered equipment such as lawn mowers and weed eaters, batteries or electronics such as TVs and computer items will be accepted.
Those interested in participating must show proof of residence.
This event is sponsored by the City of New Carlisle, Clark County Combined Health District and the Clark County Solid Waste District.
For daily recycling places and items, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/635/Recycling.
