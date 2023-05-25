Springfield Salvation Army, eateries raise over $10K for summer camp

The Springfield Salvation Army and 19 local eateries raised more than $10,000 for a camp for Clark County children with disabilities,
This is the fifth year the Salvation Army has collaborated with local businesses to raise money for the summer camp, and this year the effort raised a total of $10,196.
Ryan Ray, development director for the Springfield Salvation Army, said the support was incredible.
“Our community is truly blessed to have so many compassionate and giving hearts here. That should never be taken for granted,” he said. “From the amazing eateries who participated, to all those people who embraced those restaurants and the cause, we are extremely grateful for all of you.”
This year had the most participation by local eateries. Ray said they typically raise about $2,000 each year with six to eight businesses, but they had more eateries reach out to them this year to participate and fund the camp.
The 19 businesses participated included: Winans, Young’s Dairy Farm, Catanzaro’s Carriage Inn, 571 Grill, Casa del Sabor, Los Mariachis, Salato Deli, Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs, New Orleans Grill, Le Torte Dolci, Crust & Company, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Catawba General Store, Harvester Inn, Charlo’s, Colonial Pizza, Coffee Expressions, The Last Queen and All Seasons.
Ray said the summer day camp is special to them, as well as the parents of the campers.
“Many express how difficulty it is to find a camp for their kids with special needs, while camps seem bountiful for the kids not living with special needs,” he said. “While our camp is for the kids, it’s still very much for the parents, too.”
The Springfield Salvation Army also received a grant to match up to $2,500 during the week of fundraising from Modern Woodmen of America Local Springfield Chapter and Daniel Blevins.
“This added extra incentive for people to participate, and it worked beautifully,” Ray said.
This event was timed with National Salvation Army Week from May 8 to 14, in which President Dwight D. Eisenhower first declared 69 years ago in 1954.
The Springfield Salvation Army has hosted summer day camp for children with disabilities since 1988, and this year the camp will provide transportation with a brand-new lift bus to outdoor activities, meals at local eateries and more, according to their website.
