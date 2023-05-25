Springfield Salvation Army, eateries raise over $10K for summer camp

The 19 businesses participated included: Winans, Young’s Dairy Farm, Catanzaro’s Carriage Inn, 571 Grill, Casa del Sabor, Los Mariachis, Salato Deli, Catanzaro’s Pizza & Subs, New Orleans Grill, Le Torte Dolci, Crust & Company, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Catawba General Store, Harvester Inn, Charlo’s, Colonial Pizza, Coffee Expressions, The Last Queen and All Seasons.

Ray said the summer day camp is special to them, as well as the parents of the campers.

“Many express how difficulty it is to find a camp for their kids with special needs, while camps seem bountiful for the kids not living with special needs,” he said. “While our camp is for the kids, it’s still very much for the parents, too.”

The Springfield Salvation Army also received a grant to match up to $2,500 during the week of fundraising from Modern Woodmen of America Local Springfield Chapter and Daniel Blevins.

“This added extra incentive for people to participate, and it worked beautifully,” Ray said.

This event was timed with National Salvation Army Week from May 8 to 14, in which President Dwight D. Eisenhower first declared 69 years ago in 1954.

The Springfield Salvation Army has hosted summer day camp for children with disabilities since 1988, and this year the camp will provide transportation with a brand-new lift bus to outdoor activities, meals at local eateries and more, according to their website.