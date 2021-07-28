New Carlisle hosting second edition of skateboarding competition

With little publicity the event still turned out well with around 30 skateboarders and around 100 spectators.

Masks, of course, had to be worn and COVID-19 protocols had to be followed but the event let everyone think about something else for awhile and just have fun.

Competing alone on skate boards and skates is the perfect social distancing sport.

Because it was such a success during the pandemic, the second annual Gravity X Competition just had to take place.

The second annual Gravity-X Skateboard & Jamskate Competition is scheduled to return on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. The event will be at the New Carlisle Skate Park, 301 East Lake Avenue, just east of the New Carlisle Swimming Pool.

This year the Lowreys have been joined by some of the parents of competitors; Amy McMahan Dunaway, Ivette Rexroad, and Chris Kilburn. More than a dozen local businesses and organizations have agreed to sponsor the event and will be featured on banners that will surely brighten the place up. This makes it possible for this event to be free for participants.

Registration started two months ago with a bonus of a free T-shirt to the first 25 skateboarders registered and those have already been claimed. A bigger group is expected this year.

Last minute registration will be accepted on the day of the event, Saturday, Aug. 7, and will be free. Registrants will need to arrive well before the start time of 3 p.m. to allow for registration time.

Skate Board Competition will have three age groups 12 years and younger, 13 to 17 years and 18 years and older. They will be judged in three categories; Best performance of the classic Ollie, Timed two minute freestyle, and Best trick or stunt.

Jamskate will have two age categories; 15 years and younger and 16 years and older. They will be judged on a Spin Competition (who can spin in place the longest) and Jamskate competition.

Busy Bee Aerial Productions will be on hand to capture this event on video. Custom 3D prints will also be on sale.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and sunscreen. The refreshment stand at the pool next door will be open for snacks and beverages.

The community is encouraged to come watch this competition and see up close how complicated this sport is. This is also a good time for young folks interested in skateboarding to see how it is done.

There are no plans on a rain date, so we are all going to have to cross our fingers for good weather that afternoon, Aug 7. Competition begins at 3 p.m.