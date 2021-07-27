Silfex to host drive-thru job fair in August

Silfex will be hosting its drive-thru job fairs again in August as it continues to fill positions at its facilities in Eaton and Springfield.
The high-tech manufacturing firm will be hosting an event at its facility in Eaton, 950 S. Franklin St., on Aug. 7. Those that attend will be able to also apply for jobs available in Springfield.
It will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those attending will be able to meet recruiters, learn about open positions as well as how to apply. Silfex is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to applicants that are hired and start their new positions before Aug. 30.
Silfex creates precision components used to make and operate semiconductor tools. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, based in California, and has the world’s largest custom silicon growing operation across both of its locations in Ohio.
Silfex began hosting drive-thru job fairs last year as a socially distanced way to meet and attract candidates. The idea came about as the company wanted to comply with safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company brought back those type of hiring events this year as it looked to hire more than 100 people at its facilities in Eaton and Springfield.
The drive-thru job fair on Aug. 7 will be open for those looking for work at either one of Silfex’s Ohio facilities. The company is looking to hire CNC machinist, maintenance technicians as well as filling other manufacturing roles.
Silfex employs more than 1,000 people at its plants in Springfield and Eaton.
As of late last year there were about 200 people working in Springfield, with plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.