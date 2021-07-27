Silfex to host drive-thru job fair in August

The high-tech manufacturing firm will be hosting an event at its facility in Eaton, 950 S. Franklin St., on Aug. 7. Those that attend will be able to also apply for jobs available in Springfield.

It will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those attending will be able to meet recruiters, learn about open positions as well as how to apply. Silfex is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to applicants that are hired and start their new positions before Aug. 30.