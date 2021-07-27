Greenon to host ribbon cutting, open house for new school

Greenon will host a ribbon cutting and community open house for the new K-12 school next month, according to a release on the district’s website.
The celebration will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the front of the school, 510 Enon-Xenia Road. After the ribbon cutting, the building will be open for community members to walk through until 5 p.m. A virtual walkthrough of the buildings will also be shared online the week of Aug. 30 for those that cannot attend.
“The opening of this incredible new educational facility is an exciting time not just for our staff and students, but for the entire Greenon community,” said Superintendent Mr. Darrin Knapke. “Without our supportive community, this initiative would not be possible, and we look forward to sharing this experience with everyone who is part of Greenon Schools.”
The new school will open for all kindergarten through 12-graders on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“As we prepare to open a new school for the children of Enon, Mad River Twp., and Green Twp., we can see both our rich history full of tradition and a bright future on the horizon for our community,” Knapke said. “We hope to see everyone on Aug. 29 for our celebration of all that Greenon Schools has accomplished in the past and all that we have to look forward to ahead.”
The new school is located on the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road, at the former site of Indian Valley Intermediate School. A third gym on the new campus was preserved from Indian Valley, which was abated and demolished over the summer. Athletic facilities will remain at 3950 S. Tecumseh Road, the site of the former high school, and a shuttle bus will transport students from the school to after school practices. The high school will be abated and demolished in early fall after the new campus opens.
Voters approved a $36 million bond issue for construction of the school in May of 2017. The 6.98-mill bond costs a taxpayer who owns a $100,000 property in the district about $20 a month. The state picked up about 33%, or $14.6 million, of the costs through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
The 198,997-square-foot building features two new gyms, science labs, VoAg space, and separate entrances for parent drop-off, buses and student drivers, the release stated. Kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms are in the southern wing of the building with spaces for music, gym and art; seventh- through 12th-grade classrooms are in the northeastern high school wing; and there is a shared cafeteria space divided off during the school day and can be used for large events after hours.