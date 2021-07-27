Greenon to host ribbon cutting, open house for new school

The new school is located on the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road, at the former site of Indian Valley Intermediate School. A third gym on the new campus was preserved from Indian Valley, which was abated and demolished over the summer. Athletic facilities will remain at 3950 S. Tecumseh Road, the site of the former high school, and a shuttle bus will transport students from the school to after school practices. The high school will be abated and demolished in early fall after the new campus opens.

Voters approved a $36 million bond issue for construction of the school in May of 2017. The 6.98-mill bond costs a taxpayer who owns a $100,000 property in the district about $20 a month. The state picked up about 33%, or $14.6 million, of the costs through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The 198,997-square-foot building features two new gyms, science labs, VoAg space, and separate entrances for parent drop-off, buses and student drivers, the release stated. Kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms are in the southern wing of the building with spaces for music, gym and art; seventh- through 12th-grade classrooms are in the northeastern high school wing; and there is a shared cafeteria space divided off during the school day and can be used for large events after hours.