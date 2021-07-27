Springfield man charged with attempted murder following alleged stabbing

The victim was able to provide a description of the alleged assailant and said the man who allegedly stabbed him was carrying a red bag.

Hatfield was reportedly found walking through the parking lot between Big Lots and Arby’s restaurant. He was arrested and transported to the scene of the alleged stabbing, where the victim reportedly identified Hatfield. Hatfield was later transported to police headquarters, then to the county jail.

Police also found a red bag in the treeline of the parking lot where Hatfield was located that contained a pocket knife and a soap box, the report stated.

Witnesses interviewed by police noted that the man who approached the victim was wearing a bandana around his nose.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight on Friday morning. He was listed as a patient at the hospital on Monday, but an update on his condition was unavailable Monday.