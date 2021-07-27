Springfield man charged with attempted murder following alleged stabbing

A Springfield man was charged with attempted murder and other counts following the alleged stabbing of another man Friday.
Cody Hatfield, 26, was detained on Friday. He is listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Hatfield was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Clark County Municipal Court files.
Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a man reported he was stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of East Leffel Lane. Officers found the man “bleeding profusely from the right side of his torso” at a drive-up ATM with four stab wounds, according to a Springfield police report.
The victim told police that a man approached him at the ATM, asking for a cigarette. The victim told the man that he did not have any, and the man allegedly stabbed him multiple times, the police report stated. The man then reportedly ran away from the ATM.
The victim was able to provide a description of the alleged assailant and said the man who allegedly stabbed him was carrying a red bag.
Hatfield was reportedly found walking through the parking lot between Big Lots and Arby’s restaurant. He was arrested and transported to the scene of the alleged stabbing, where the victim reportedly identified Hatfield. Hatfield was later transported to police headquarters, then to the county jail.
Police also found a red bag in the treeline of the parking lot where Hatfield was located that contained a pocket knife and a soap box, the report stated.
Witnesses interviewed by police noted that the man who approached the victim was wearing a bandana around his nose.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight on Friday morning. He was listed as a patient at the hospital on Monday, but an update on his condition was unavailable Monday.