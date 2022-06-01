Longest cross-country flight of an electric aircraft in recent years ends in Springfield

News of the flight follows recent efforts to turn the Springfield airport into a hub for Unmanned Aircraft System development and air mobility technology such as eVTOLs.

Millions of dollars have been invested or will be in new equipment and the planned construction of a National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at the airport. The goal is to pave the way for more testing that is related to drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

The airport also hopes to attract more companies and governmental agencies conducting research in both UAS and air mobility as well as aiding in the development of that technology. The idea is that work will eventually attract manufacturing and distribution operations related to that technology, local officials have stated.

The Springfield airport has made strides in recent years to become more accommodating to companies developing technology as eVTOLS.

Beta Technologies has a charging station and charging platform located next to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Money has been invested into the airport in order to install charging stations, work with companies that are running tests and construct the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, a $8.2 million, 30,000 square-foot building and additional hanger space to be used by both the Air Force and private industry partners.

Plans to construct the center follow the launching of a $35 million program by the U.S. Air Force last year called Agility Prime, which aims to create and speed a commercial market for advanced air mobility aircraft, such as eVTOLs.