Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off.
ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the pilot that will include local community members. Parts of it are being shot at the John Legend Theater, at the back of the former State Theater, where a large mural is being painted, and other locations.
There is community involvement as people have been recruited to help paint the mural on Thursday in various shifts. People are also being invited to be part of a community chorus for a sing-along, 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Heritage Center of Clark County.
The chorus will be led by creative director David Brown of Columbus-based Harmony Project, which inspired the pilot. The information posted online said participants don’t have to be great singers but just be ready to have fun
Credit: Bill Lackey
Wednesday afternoon saw several cameras, production tents and crew members set up outside of the mural, on the back wall of the State. It will be the second former cinema in Springfield to feature a mural; one was also painted on the former Regent Theatre a few streets in 2009.
The Springfield Public Arts Committee invited locals to help with the paint-by-number mural, with the centerpiece being a butterfly.
Filming was also previously done in Columbus in May with a large chorus at Lower.com Field.
ABC Disney representatives have not responded to requests for additional information or interviews.