Rittenhouse appointed ‘acting’ Clark County commissioner

Sasha Rittenhouse

The Clark County Commission can appoint an acting commissioner as it awaits the Republican Central Committee’s decision on an interim appointment, Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said Wednesday.

“I personally have known Sasha for many years, and have witnessed her grow as a leader, and I’m delighted to work with another agriculturist, business woman and mother on behalf of our community,” Flax Wilt said.

The Clark County Republican Party is expected to select an interim commissioner to serve the remainder of Lohnes’ term later this month, the county said in a press release.

Rittenhouse formerly served as the president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association — the first woman to hold the title in the association’s nearly 70-year history. Her experience working as a liaison between association members and legislators, Rittenhouse said, was very rewarding, and it inspired her to look toward public office as a way to serve her home county.

She operates a few agricultural businesses with her husband, where she manages payroll and other administrative responsibilities and also cares for cattle.

Rittenhouse is a graduate of Northwestern High School, Clark State Community College and the Ohio State University. She’s also a member of both the Clark County 4H and FFA beef committee and the Clark County Cattle Producers, and she most recently served on the Clark County Fairgrounds Strategic Planning Task Force, according to a Clark County press release.

Rittenhouse lives in Pike Twp. with her husband Scott and three children, Lara, Lexi and Rylan.

Richard Lohnes, 69, attended his last commission meeting last week, where county officials honored him with a proclamation. His last day as county commissioner was Tuesday.

Rittenhouse is filling the seat left vacant by Rick Lohnes, who began his retirement this week.

During his 12 years on the board, Lohnes — who retired as commander of the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard in 2008 – served as president of the commission from 2011 through 2019. He worked with six different commissioners, including John Detrick, David Hartley, Flax Wilt, Lowell McGlothin, David Herier and John Maurer.

Earlier this year, Lohnes opted not to seek re-election, withdrawing his petition to race in the May 3 primary from the Clark County Board of Elections. Four candidates — Sasha Rittenhouse, William Lindsey, Mike Lowrey and Rich Holt — ran for his seat in the May 3 primary election, with winner Rittenhouse taking home nearly 45% of the vote.

The term is set to expire Dec. 31 this year.

County Boards of Elections have until July 15 to certify petitions for Independent candidates in the November general election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.