Increased COVID cases, staff shortage forces Northwestern schools to switch to remote learning

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard for the week of Dec. 6, the district reported 35 positive and 58 quarantine cases.

Families can pick up lunch at the buildings from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the front door at South Vienna, Rolling Hills, and at the back band door at Northeastern.

Transportation will be provided for students at the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center and STEM, but South Vienna families will need to be the bus at the elementary school in the morning and after school for pick-up.

Kronour said school activities are still scheduled to take place, but students and parents are asked to follow stricter COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and hand washing.

The entire district was also closed on Monday due to a staff shortage.