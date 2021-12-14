Increased COVID cases, staff shortage forces Northwestern schools to switch to remote learning

The Northeastern Local School District will move to remote learning for most buildings for the rest of the week due to an increase in coronavirus cases as well as staffing shortages.
Superintendent John Kronour said the change is “because of an increase of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, in addition to staff shortages and students being sent home sick.”
The school buildings that will move to full-time remote learning for all students from Wednesday through Friday include: South Vienna Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary School and Northeastern Middle and High School.
Kronour said this decision was reached in consultation with the Clark County Combined Health District, and the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers within the schools.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Kronour said.
According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard for the week of Dec. 6, the district reported 35 positive and 58 quarantine cases.
Families can pick up lunch at the buildings from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the front door at South Vienna, Rolling Hills, and at the back band door at Northeastern.
Transportation will be provided for students at the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center and STEM, but South Vienna families will need to be the bus at the elementary school in the morning and after school for pick-up.
Kronour said school activities are still scheduled to take place, but students and parents are asked to follow stricter COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and hand washing.
The entire district was also closed on Monday due to a staff shortage.
