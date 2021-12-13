springfield-news-sun logo
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools jump 100 cases after Thanksgiving break

Clark and Champaign County school coronavirus cases increase by 100 after Thanksgiving break. Here, Lily True, 9, right watched as her sister, Ella, 11, got her COVID-19 vaccine shot first as both girls got vaccinated at the Rocking Horse Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock
37 minutes ago
A breakdown of the area schools, districts that reported data to Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard.

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported an increase in new coronavirus cases.

Twelve Clark County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. None was reported among Champaign county school districts.

In total, 126 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, which is when students returned to school after the Thanksgiving break. In comparison, 25 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 4 students, 2 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 13 student, 5 staff

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 2 students

Global Impact STEM Academy: 7 students

Greenon: 2 students

Northeastern: 17 students

Northwestern: 3 students, 1 staff

Southeastern: 15 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 31 students, 4 staff

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: 1 student

Springfield-Clark County: 2 students, 1 staff

Tecumseh: 10 students, 5 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

