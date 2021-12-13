Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools jump 100 cases after Thanksgiving break

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported an increase in new coronavirus cases.
Twelve Clark County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. None was reported among Champaign county school districts.
In total, 126 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, which is when students returned to school after the Thanksgiving break. In comparison, 25 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 4 students, 2 staff
Clark-Shawnee: 13 student, 5 staff
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 2 students
Global Impact STEM Academy: 7 students
Greenon: 2 students
Northeastern: 17 students
Northwestern: 3 students, 1 staff
Southeastern: 15 students, 1 staff
Springfield: 31 students, 4 staff
Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: 1 student
Springfield-Clark County: 2 students, 1 staff
Tecumseh: 10 students, 5 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
