Two Tecumseh schools pivot to virtual learning after water main break on main campus

Explore Springfield Rotary Club hosts annual Christmas Party for children with disabilities

For Wednesday, middle and high school teachers will post assignments and information but will not follow a schedule and Google meets will be at the teacher’s discretion.

Crew said the break was fixed Tuesday afternoon and the tank has been filled back up with water and water is running through the buildings, but they are working to take a sample of the water and test it to make sure it meets EPA regulations for students to come back to school.

It’s unknown how long the water testing will take, so students may be virtual the rest of the week. Crew said they should hopefully have more information Wednesday afternoon.

“We are very anxious to have students come back, but we want to make sure it’s under safe conditions,” Crew said.

On Sunday afternoon, Crew said they had a water main break going to a water tank that the district is using while the water tower is being refurbished.

She said they hired a company to sandblast the interior and exterior of the water tower and then reseal it. The district’s water tower is about 16 years old, and tanks need to be refurbished about every 12 to 18 years.

“We’re thinking it was a temporary pipe that was running to the temporary water tank that is holding the water for the main campus, we’re thinking the fluctuation with weather it caused it to burst,” she said.

Crew said Maintenance Supervisor Boyd Barger does a check at the pump house, which is adjacent to the water tower, every Saturday and Sunday. Barger was on site Sunday in the building checking when he heard something snap, so they caught the break early.