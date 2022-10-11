springfield-news-sun logo
X

Health fair, library event among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

News
By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this week? Here are just some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:

Community Health Fair

FamilyNeeds, Inc., 36 E. Grand Ave., will host a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Services that will be available include mobile mammograms, ask a doctor, blood pressure and sugar checks, resource guides for Clark and Champaign counties, and many more nonprofits providing services.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Family Needs, 35 E. Grand Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on today; and Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

ExploreWittenberg exceeds $100M goal for ‘Having Light’ campaign several months early

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Domestic Violence Speaker

The Clark State College Sexual Violence Prevention Team will host speaker Christy Sims at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brinkman Education Center (room 403), 100 S. Fountain Ave. Sims will deliver a message on “Empowering Yourself Beyond Intimate Partner Violence.”

An RSVP to the event is encouraged. For more information or to RSVP, contact Melinda VanNoord at vannoordm@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-7961. For disability accommodations for this event, contact accessiblity@clarkstate.edu.

ExploreTAC activities mark Disability Employment Awareness Month

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host barks and books at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library. Children are invited to grab a book and practice their reading skills with the help of a furry friend.

Story Hour

The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.

In Other News
1
Clark County Commission: Two independents, one Republican vying for...
2
Black activist Hattie Moseley celebrated with new downtown mural
3
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Yellow Springs Street Fair?
4
Dementors roam downtown Springfield for Wizarding Weekend event
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top