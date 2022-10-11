Health fair, library event among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Domestic Violence Speaker

The Clark State College Sexual Violence Prevention Team will host speaker Christy Sims at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brinkman Education Center (room 403), 100 S. Fountain Ave. Sims will deliver a message on “Empowering Yourself Beyond Intimate Partner Violence.”

An RSVP to the event is encouraged. For more information or to RSVP, contact Melinda VanNoord at vannoordm@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-7961. For disability accommodations for this event, contact accessiblity@clarkstate.edu.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host barks and books at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library. Children are invited to grab a book and practice their reading skills with the help of a furry friend.

Story Hour

The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.